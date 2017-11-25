Sounds of the Season
Saturday, November 25th, 2017
Sherry Wood, front right, conducted the Aylmer Community Choir through a selection of Christmas-themed movie and television songs during the annual Sounds of the Season concert at Old Town Hall Theatre on Friday evening, Nov. 24. The Aylmer Community Band, again led by Ms. Wood, also played holiday-themed film and TV songs. Every seat in the theatre was filled for the standing room only performances.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
