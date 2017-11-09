EESS Junior team earns spot in football final

East Elgin Secondary School Junior quarterback Aidan Haldenby sought to avoid a herd of London South Collegiate Institute defenders during a Thames Valley Central football semifinal at City Wide Sports Park in London on Thursday, Nov. 9. South led 7-3 at the end of the first half, but EESS came back to win 10-7. East Elgin will play in the Central final next week. Date and time when they become available.