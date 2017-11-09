Valentines for Vets at the library

Cousins Ava Hiebert, 3, left, and Kaylee Enns, 5, made valentines after the last Children’s Choice Story Time of the fall season at Aylmer Old Town Hall Library on Thursday morning, Nov. 9 as part of the Valentines for Vets Campaign. Several children participated in the craft session when they made valentines for veterans living in long-term care facilities across Canada. Veterans Affairs Canada will distribute the valentines made by children and adults from across the country in time for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2018.