First Silver Stick tourney ever at EECC

Goalie Cole Huber of the Aylmer Minor Hockey Peewee Red team blocked a Thornton Tigers’ shot during a Silver Stick Regional Qualifier tournament at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday, November 17. The four-day tournament, which started Thursday night, is the first ever Silver Stick held here, and involves 32 teams in four age divisions. Finals will be Sunday afternoon. The Peewees won this game 5-3.