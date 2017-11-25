Talbot Street packed for Santa Claus Parade

Hundreds of people descended upon downtown Aylmer and lined Talbot Street for the 73rd annual Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25. The star attraction, Father Christmas and his sleigh pulled by flying reindeer led by Rudolph’s red nose, was the last entry in the parade that included four bands, several floats from local businesses, churches, schools and community groups and plenty of candy being handed out to children.