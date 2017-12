East Elgin Secondary School vice Keegan Whale, left, and lead Connor Dawson swept a rock thrown by second Brandon Blakly during boys curling action against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute at the Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13. East Elgin won the game handily 10-3. The Eagles are undefeated so far this season with four wins and have a bye next week before the Christmas holiday break. (AE/Craig Bradford)