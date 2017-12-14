EESS girls sweep past CECI

East Elgin Secondary School lead Nina Wiebe, right, stopped sweeping a rock thrown by skip Caitlyn Evely (not pictured) while vice Alana McNicol called the line at left during a girls curling game versus Central Elgin Collegiate Institute of St. Thomas at the Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13. A Central Elgin player at middle was sweeping on the play as well. EESS boys skip Owen Kerr was in behind the girls watching the opponents throw their shot. The EESS girls won 7-3 to improve their regular season record to four wins and no losses. The Eagles have a bye next week before the Christmas holiday break. Coach Jeff Vansevenant said the EESS curling program has 14 players this year and continues to grow every year. “Our growth in curling has been a direct result of our Sunday afternoon Junior program which starts showing local kids how to curl at a young age,” he said. (AE/Craig Bradford)