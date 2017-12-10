“The Story” told at Springfield Baptist Church

Steve Kinsey, left, and his wife Susan were solo and duet performers in Springfield Baptist Church’s production of the musical The Story on the evenings of Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. This photo was taken at the dress rehearsal on Friday evening, Dec. 8. Truth Community Church of Thamesford also supported the production. Springfield Baptist Church Pastor John Twinem said The Story follows the sweep of redemptive history from God’s creation of humankind to the coming of Jesus and his death for us on the cross. The musical, which included a video presentation, a large choir, other soloists and storytellers, concludes with the culmination of God’s saving work, the kingdom of Heaven. Admission was a freewill donation for the Corner Cupboard food bank in Aylmer. (AE/Craig Bradford)