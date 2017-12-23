Toys delivered just in time for Christmas

Danielle Howe, front, arranged some boxes in the back of a pickup truck she had just loaded during the delivery day of the Aylmer Optimist Club Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday morning, Dec. 23. Toy Drive Chairman Dave Dohnt said 365 children were registered to receive boxes of toys this year, down from the 380 registered in 2016 but slightly up from the 360 in 2015. “The community has been very giving this year,” Mr. Dohnt said. The toys were delivered to less privileged children in the East Elgin area which encompassed all of Aylmer, Malahide and Bayham. The boundaries included Belmont Road in the West, Avon Drive to the north, Port Bruce in the south and the Bayham border with Oxford and Norfolk counties. (AE/Craig Bradford)