Tanker truck and pickup collide south of Mossley

A double tanker truck collided with a pickup truck on Elgin Road (Highway 73) north of Crampton Drive and south of the nearby railway tracks on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16. This photo of the crash scene located between Harrietsville and Mossley was taken shortly before 3:30 p.m. The Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police officer in charge at the scene said no one was seriously hurt but confirmed more than one vehicle occupant was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Thames Centre volunteer firefighters were also at the scene and Elgin Road was closed between Crampton Drive and Mossley Drive. No further information was immediately available. (AE/Craig Bradford)