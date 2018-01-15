Possible fire in Copenghagen

Malahide volunteer firefighters responded to a call in Copenhagen at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. This photo was taken at about 6 p.m. at a home on the east side of Imperial Road just south of Nova Scotia Line. Smoke was seen coming from either the roof of the attached garage or from inside the garage itself while firefighters appeared to be looking for what was causing the emission. The road was closed at Nova Scotia Line and other emergency personal, including Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics, were also on scene. No further information was immediately available. (AE/Craig Bradford)