Sadie Shelly, left, of the Straffordville Public School Intermediate girls basketball team got ready to take a jump shot while Davenport Public School’s Johannah Walker went for the block during a game at Davenport on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Davenport won 25-21 to notch their first win of the season after losing two games. Straffordville has the same one win and two losses record. (AE/Craig Bradford)