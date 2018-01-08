Keep sweeping!

Skip Gary Shackelton, middle, followed the stone he just delivered behind sweepers lead Mark McNeil and second Jay Shackelton during a first draw match of the annual Springfield Timber Mart Men’s Bonspiel at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday morning, Jan. 6. The Shackelton family team lost 7-5 to skip Jeff Vannoord’s rink in that game. Gary’s 92-year-old father Les Shackelton, who is also Mark and Jay’s grandfather, was out of the camera’s view but was in the house calling line for the shot. The overall winner of the bonspiel was the Fred Petersen rink of the Aylmer Curling Club. (AE/Craig Bradford)