Three OPP officers injured in Aylmer’s north end

A 33-year-old Norfolk County man is charged with several Criminal Code offences after three Ontario Provincial Police officers were allegedly injured by him with an “edge weapon” after an altercation in Aylmer’s north end on Thursday evening, Jan. 4. Elgin County OPP Constable Adam Crewdson said officers with the Norfolk/Haldimand County Community Street Crime Unit were in the Aylmer area at 8:30 p.m. and located a “wanted party” in a business parking lot in the north end. “The male party fled on foot and then brandished an edge weapon at police,” Const. Crewdson said. During the arrest attempt, the man injured the officers with the weapon, he said. The officers were treated at the scene and then taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by ambulance where they were treated and released for minor injuries. The charges laid against the man include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and four counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon. He was held overnight for a bail hearing at in a St. Thomas court the next day. Read more about the incident in the Wednesday, Jan. 10 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Brett Hueston)