BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Bantam HL (House League) forward Courtney Gostis (#11), middle, battled for the puck with a Mooretown Lady Flags player during a hockey game played at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17. Ms. Gostis’s teammate Brianna Rand looked on at left. The host Blazers won 4-1. (AE/Craig Bradford)