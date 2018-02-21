Extensive flooding in Vienna, Port Burwell

Recent heavy rains and resulting snow and ice melt due to unseasonably warm temperatures, along with trapped ice pack in Otter Creek, caused extensive flooding in Vienna and the flats next to the creek by Port Burwell harbour on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Wednesday, Feb. 21. This photo of downtown Vienna along Plank Road across from Vienna Memorial Park was taken at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 looking north. A number of homes in Vienna were also flooded. In Port Burwell, East Beach was entirely covered by water and Martin’s Fish Market and the nearby Port Burwell Marina were flooded. Read more about recent flooding in East Elgin in the Wednesday, Feb. 28 print edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Craig Bradford)