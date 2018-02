On Friday afternoon, Feb. 23, the bridge spanning Catfish Creek in Port Bruce collapsed with a truck still on it. Pictured here, Malahide township volunteer firefighters performed a successful water rescue of the truck driver, whose vehicle remained on a fallen section of the bridge at an incline with its tail end in the flowing waters. Further details to come in the Feb. 28 edition of the Aylmer Express. Photo: Rob Perry of The Aylmer Express.