Flood warning issued

A dragline was breaking the ice near the mouth of Catfish Creek in Port Bruce on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20 in an attempt to avoid flooding in the lakeside hamlet. The water level in the creek was near the threshold for flooding to take place and Malahide volunteer firefighters were in Port Bruce with road closure signs at the ready although none of the roads were blocked to traffic when this photo was taken shortly after 9 a.m. All three conservation authorities in the region had issued flood watches for their watersheds over the Family Day holiday weekend with Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and Long Point Region Conservation Authority bumping the watches up to flood warnings by Tuesday morning. Record high temperatures were forecast for Tuesday with several millimetres more rain expected before the end of the day. (AE/Craig Bradford)