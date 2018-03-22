Carnival coming to the Complex March 28

On Wednesday evening, March 21, Abbie Shannon got some air time while practicing the Queen of Hearts routine during the dress rehearsal for the Aylmer Skating Club’s 66th annual Carnival that will be held at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday, March 28 starting at 6 p.m. The other members of the Queen of Hearts group (not pictured) are Isabella Arce-White and Faith Brian. The trio will be skating to music from the recent movie soundtrack from Alice in Wonderland. The theme for this year’s Carnival is Famous Characters and the 20 performances will include group ones from club members, soloists and guest synchronized skating teams. Admission to the Carnival is a non-perishable food item for Aylmer Corner Cupboard food bank or a free-will donation. (AE/Craig Bradford)