Ministry orders temporary halt to truck salvage

A worker on Monday morning, March 19, swung a pickax to loosen gravel in the back of a dump truck that fell along with the Imperial Road Bridge in Port Bruce on Friday, Feb. 23. Emptying the truck of its load took the rest of Monday to complete, with the truck expected to be lifted by crane to dry land sometime Tuesday. However, the Ontario Ministry of Labour intervened Monday, and is now requiring a detailed plan for the removal of the truck itself before the project can proceed. Elgin County Warden David Marr said he expected the work to be held up at least one day.