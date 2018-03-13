Temporary bridge coming to Port Bruce
Elgin County councillors on Tuesday morning, March 13, ordered a temporary one-lane bridge installed to reconnect Port Bruce with Imperial Road, work that might be completed in as little as two months.
The bridge would be able to carry a normal highway load, including heavy fire trucks.
The bridge will go in to the east of the collapsed Imperial Road Bridge over Catfish Creek, where a former bridge was previously situated.
More information to come in the Wednesday, March 14 print edition of The Aylmer Express.
Photo by Rob Perry of The Aylmer Express
2 Comments
Councillors should be made to take a course in basic communication skills. There was no need to leave residents of Port Bruce completely in the dark for three weeks! Communication is KEY!
Great News for those living in Port Bruce and for those operating a business..