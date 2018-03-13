Temporary bridge coming to Port Bruce

Elgin County councillors on Tuesday morning, March 13, ordered a temporary one-lane bridge installed to reconnect Port Bruce with Imperial Road, work that might be completed in as little as two months.

The bridge would be able to carry a normal highway load, including heavy fire trucks.

The bridge will go in to the east of the collapsed Imperial Road Bridge over Catfish Creek, where a former bridge was previously situated.

More information to come in the Wednesday, March 14 print edition of The Aylmer Express.

Photo by Rob Perry of The Aylmer Express