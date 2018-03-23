The Saidat Show visits Springfield PS

London motivational speaker and children’s entertainer Saidat Vandenberg brought her Saidat Show to Springfield Public School on Friday morning, March 23 for two assemblies, one for the Junior Kindergarten to Grade 3 pupils (seen here) and a second for the older children. Here Ms. Vandenberg is seen with a softball which is about the size of a child’s brain. Ms. Vandenberg, originally from St. Thomas, provides an educational performance using music, songs, dancing, drama and games to convey the main message of “one person can make a difference, together we can change the world.” The show also has the children “train your brain” by learning to “listen, ask, try” and express themselves in a way that is healthy for everyone. (AE/Craig Bradford)