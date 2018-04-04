Davenport Public School Junior basketball player Noah Wiebe, left, narrowly avoided a St. Thomas John Wise PS defender on his way to the basket during a home game on Tuesday afternoon, April 3. Davenport, nicknamed the Falcons, won that game 25-16 but lost the following game that afternoon to Locke’s PS of St. Thomas. The Falcons played at Mitchell Hepburn PS in St. Thomas on Tuesday afternoon, April 10 and will host Port Burwell PS and Immanuel Christian School of Aylmer on Tuesday, April 17 after school. Davenport’s record was four wins and two losses before game time on April 10. (AE/Craig Bradford)