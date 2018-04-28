Fashion show benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

Heidi Weninger was one of several models who strutted on the catwalk during the Sharing the Passion Hair and Fashion Show, Live and Silent Auction held at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Friday evening, April 27. The show, held every other year, raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin. First Impressions Hair Design Team of Aylmer and Apropos, a Port Stanley clothing and accessories store, provide the hair styles and fashions for the event that included a cash bar and an assortment of other refreshments. About 160 people attended this year’s show. (AE/Craig Bradford)