Finding connections at Terrace Lodge

St. Thomas St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student and Robotics Team member Raylene Clautti, left, along with Springfield Public School Grade 1-2 pupils Olivia Wilson and Syndney Janzen helped Terrace Lodge resident Blanche Coombs build a Lego robot at the Aylmer area retirment and nursing home on Thursday afternoon, April 19. The visit by the pupils and high school students to Terrace Lodge was part of Springfield Library’s Community Connections program where youngsters interact with the seniors either at the retirement home or at Malahide Community Place. (AE/Craig Bradford)