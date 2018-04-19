Trout season almost here

Conservation areas supervisor Dusty Underhill of Catfish Creek Conservation Autority holds a rainbow trout that was about to be dropped into the pond during the annual fish stocking at Springwater Conservation Area southwest of Aylmer on Thursday morning, April 19. Springwater will be open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 for the start of trout fishing season and the conservation area will hold the annual Tim Hortons Kid’s Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Order of Good Cheer donated $1,000 for the annual Springwater pond trout stocking as it has done for many years. (AE/Craig Bradford)