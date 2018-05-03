Driver of car dead after crash with bus south of London

A collision between an empty school bus and a sedan south of London along Highbury Avenue South on Thursday morning, May 3 killed the driver of the car.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police Constable Adam Crewdson said emergency personnel responded to the crash between Glanworth Drive and Ferguson Line at about 7:15 a.m.

“At this time, the driver of the sedan is deceased as a result of the collision,” Const. Crewdson said.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed the bus driver, he said, with no one taken to hospital.

Central Elgin volunteer firefighters also attended the scene.

Const. Crewdson said the OPP’s technical collision investigators were on route to the scene.

“Next of kin notification is currently underway and the deceased will not be identified at this time,” Const. Crewdson stated about an hour and a half after the crash in a media release.

He said Highbury Avenue South would remain temporarily closed at Glanworth Drive and Ferguson Line in order to complete the investigation of the crash.

“Anyone in the area at the time that has not spoken to police is asked to contact the Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” Const. Crewdson concluded.