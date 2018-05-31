Getting Freggie at Assumption

Kindergarten pupil Andrea Sleegers piled on the toppings on her personal pizza during Freggie (Fruits and Vegetables) Day at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer on Thursday, May 31. Matthew Geraci of Peter’s Pizza showed the full day kindergarten pupils in teacher Tina Berry’s class how to make their own vegetable pizzas using fresh ingredients including green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and chopped basil with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese of course. Mr. Geraci brought all the chopped ingredients with him along with pre-cut personal pizza dough. Once the children built their pizzas they were baked in the oven and eaten for lunch. (AE/Craig Bradford)