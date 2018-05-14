Pass the rubber chicken!

Kindergarten pupil Brynlee Meseure, front, passed a rubber chicken over her shoulder to Grade 1 pupil Reese Knelsen during one of the several activities set up for McGregor Public School’s annual Jump Rope for Heart event held at the Aylmer school on Friday, May 11. Other children participating in the race included Grade 4 pupil Shane Neusteter (the student leader of the group), Dylan Dunn (Grade 1), Nayeli Loewen (Grade 2), Gabbie Morris (Grade 2) and Sammy Epp (Grade 1). The entire school population participated in the different activities at stations set up all throughout the playground. Principal Charlotte Wall said the event raised over $8,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation last year. (AE/Craig Bradford)