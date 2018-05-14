Periscope Playhouse features local playwright

Val the “nefarious psychiatrist” (played by Maria McLellan), left, observes nursing home owner “the even more nefarious” Dr. Forbes (played by Greg Poulsen) as he gives talk therapy to “unconscious centenarian” Buck Bright (Grahame Notman) during a recent rehearsal of a scene from the Port Burwell Periscope Playhouse production of Toast. The adult comedic play as written and directed by Port Stanley’s Patrick Harding premieres on Friday, May 25 with curtain at 8 p.m. Toast continues on Saturday, May 26 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 2 with 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances, Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m., Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 both at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 each available through Periscope Playhouse’s website or by calling (519) 874-1185. (AE/Craig Bradford)