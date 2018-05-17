Serious crash in Copenhagen

A two-vehicle crash in Copenhagen in the early evening of Wednesday, May 16 sent one of the drivers to an area hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police Constable Adam Crewdson said emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Nova Scotia Line and Imperial Road at about 6:30 p.m. that day.

A 1978 green van was driving northbound on Imperial Road while a 2011 white pickup truck was driving southbound on the same road when it turned east onto Nova Scotia Line and the two vehicles collided.

Malahide volunteer firefighters along with local paramedics attended the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening injuries by air ambulance, Const. Crewdson said, while the driver of the white truck was uninjured.

The intersection remained closed while officers collected information on the collision scene and has since reopened.

Const. Crewdson said the driver of the white truck, a 23-year-old Malahide man, was been charged with turn, not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act.