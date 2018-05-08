Temporary bridge approved for Port Bruce

Elgin County councillors during their Tuesday morning, May 8 meeting approved spending an estimated $1.52-million to install a temporary bridge in Port Bruce.

The vote was carried 7-2 with Dutton-Dunwich Mayor Cameron McWilliam and Southwold Mayor Grant Jones in opposition due to the cost.

The temporary bridge will be installed at the old historic bridge location connecting Bank Street with Dexter Line.

The temporary bridge, barring any legal or other complications, could be installed by early August.