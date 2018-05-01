Unplugged and playing at EESS

Jerome Banman, left, challenged Allison Brooks and Joe Drenth to reach as far as he could while the trio of students were playing pick-up basketball at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer during the Drop-in Sports Spectacular on Monday evening, April 30, one of several events being held during Unplug and Play week in Aylmer and East Elgin from Monday, April 30 to Monday, May 7. Participating sites throughout the week include Assumption Catholic Elementary School, McGregor Public School, Davenport PS, Cy’s Bowling Lanes and Lounge, Immanuel Christian School and East Elgin Community Complex. The annual Unplug and Play initiative encourages youngsters and adults to turn off electronic devices in favour of more active forms of recreation. (AE/Craig Bradford)