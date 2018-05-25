Walking in the heat to beat cancer

Members of the Happy Feet team took a turn on the East Elgin Secondary School track in the mid-afternoon heat on Friday, May 25 during the second annual Relay for Life held at the Aylmer school. The team members included, from left, Mackenzie Wiebe, Abby Decoutere, Emma Vandenbroek and Sky Martineau. The Relay for Life brings together teams of students, school staff and community members to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost and to raise money to fight all types of cancer. The Relay in its inaugural year at EESS raised $27,000 and this year’s goal was set at $35,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society. (AE/Craig Bradford)