Bacteria warning at Springwater

Southwestern Public Health has posted a high bacteria count warning at Springwater Conservation area southwest of Aylmer and are advising visitors and seasonal campers not to swim in the pond there.

Routine samples of water at public beaches were taken on Monday, June 25 and Southwestern Public Health issued a media release about the results on Thursday, June 28.

The health unit conducts weekly water quality testing at the public beaches in Elgin and Oxford counties from June to Labour Day each year.

Springwater pond was the only public beach that tested high for bacteria and received a “red” status.

Showing “green” status with non-harmful levels of bacteria were Port Bruce Provincial Park, Port Burwell’s East Beach and all three beaches in Port Stanley.

The water at the public beaches is tested for E. coli bacteria which can cause intestinal illness or infections of the eyes, ears, nose or throat.