Bidding to better our world

Auctioneer Cal Yutzi of Yutzi Auctions, right, took bids for an axe, just one of the multitude of donated used and new items up for sale during the 18th annual Aylmer Mennonite Community Services (MCS) Charity Auction and Food Fest held at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday morning, June 23. The event raises money that is split between supporting the programs of MCS Aylmer (75 percent) and Mennonite Central Committee Ontario (25 percent). In addition to the hundreds of live auction items, Mexican, Latin and Mennonite traditional food was served at lunch to lineups of hungry diners. (AE/Craig Bradford)