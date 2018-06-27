Hueston trial adjourned until Aug. 15

The trial of Aylmer Express publisher John Hueston and his son and editor Brett Hueston was adjourned until Wednesday, Aug. 15 after the defence received new disclosure information from the Crown attorney’s office on Wednesday, June 27, the morning of when the trial was originally supposed to be held.

Additional new disclosure information was to be delivered to the defence later that day.

John and Brett Hueston were charged with criminal obstruction of a peace officer on June 24, 2017 at a scene of an Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police investigation of a car driving off a cliff at the south end of Springfield Road above Lake Erie east of Port Bruce the afternoon before.

Both are also charged under the Provincial Offences Act with trespassing, and Brett Hueston is charged with driving on a closed road.

“We are disappointed and frustrated that the trial could not happen today, after a year of waiting, and we have to wait almost two more months for closure,” Brett Hueston said. “This has been the strangest journey, and difficult on us, our families and our business. We didn’t do anything wrong and were only doing our jobs as journalists.”