Rocks thrown from Highway 3 bridge

June 5, 2018 | 0

A motorcyclist had his helmet damaged and another driver had a windshield smashed by rocks thrown from the Barwick Street-area railway bridge over the Highway 3 bypass in St. Thomas, Monday, June 4, city police reported.

Officers were first called in about 6:30 p.m. to assist Ontario Provincial Police following reports of rocks being thrown.

The rocks had struck a passing motorcyclist on the bypass, damaging his helmet.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers fleeing the area which was checked, but no suspects were found.

The teens were described as a female with purple hair carrying a backpack and a male wearing an orange sweater.

Police were called to the scene again at 10 p.m. following similar reports of rocks being thrown, this time striking a passing vehicle, breaking the windshield.

Police again searched the area but found no one.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact St. Thomas Police.

