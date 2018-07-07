Fishing derby at Springwater fun for all

Breya Knibbe, 10, of London was taken fishing by her grandfather Woody Wodzinski of Aylmer to Springwater Conservation Area southwest of town so she could participate in the annual Kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby on Saturday morning, July 7. The Springwater derby was one of three fishing events held in The Aylmer Express coverage area on Saturday as part of Ontario Family Fishing Week, June 30-July 8. For one full week in the summer and again in the winter, Canadian residents can enjoy the fun of fishing without having to pay for a licence. (AE/Craig Bradford)