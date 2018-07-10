Low water condition issued by CCCA

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a “Level 1 Low Water Condition” for the watershed on Tuesday morning, July 10.

In a media release, CCCA Water Management Technician Peter Dragunas asked area residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent “to ensure that there remains an adequate supply for essential uses and to sustain aquatic life.”

He encouraged homeowners to reduce non-essential water use and for farmers to use best management practices in irrigation management to help lessen the effect on the watershed.

According to the Ontario Low Water Response regulations, recent precipitation amounts in the watershed coupled with channel flow indicate Catfish Creek is below the required provincial seasonal average thresholds for Level 1.