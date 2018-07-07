St. Thomas man killed after crash at Sparta drag strip

Bradley Schaafsma, 32, of St. Thomas was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed at St. Thomas Raceway Park just east of Sparta off Sparta Line on Friday evening, July 6.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Max Gomez said emergency personnel including Elgin County OPP officers, Central Elgin volunteer firefighters and local ambulance paramedics were sent to the drag racing track at about 9:30 p.m. that night.

“Upon arrival, emergency services located a 32-year-old male with life-threatening injuries,” Const. Gomez said. “The male was transported to hospital via land ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.”

He said Mr. Schaafsma lost control of his motorcycle shortly after crossing the finish line, adding no other vehicles were involved in the crash.