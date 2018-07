Harlee Vachon competed in an under 8 butterfly stroke heat at the latest Aylmer Alligators swim team meet at the town’s outdoor pool on Wednesday, evening, July 11 even though she is an under 6 swimmer. There aren’t usually enough butterfly competitors at that young age to have a full heat so Harlee swam up an age division. The Aylmer youth swimmers competed that evening against the Dorchester Dolphins swim team. (AE/Craig Bradford)