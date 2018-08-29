Fatal motorcycle crash near Belmont

One man is dead and two more people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries after a three vehicle crash occurred south of Belmont on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28.

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police along with Middlesex County OPP officers responded to the collision on Belmont Road at Yorke Line in Central Elgin that happened at about 4 p.m.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 30, Elgin OPP Constable Adam Crewdson released the name of the motorcyclist killed in the crash, Brent Austin, 45, of Strathroy-Caradoc.

The second motorcyclist involved in the collision had been treated and released from a local hospital by the morning of Thursday, Aug. 30.

Const. Crewdson stated in the original media release that a southbound silver sport-utility vehicle was turning left onto Yorke Line when it collided with two northbound motorcycles on Belmont Road.

St. Thomas Elgin paramedics, along with London-Middlesex paramedics and Central Elgin volunteer firefighters attended the scene to assist the victims of the crash.

Const. Crewdson said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead in hospital. The second motorcyclist was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the silver SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Belmont Road was closed in the area for several hours to allow the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators to complete their investigation.

The name of the dead motorcyclist was not released immediately pending next of kin notification.

Charges and pending the completion of this investigation, Const. Crewdson said.