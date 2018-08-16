Freedom of the press a right? As it turns out–yes

The prosecution presented its case against John Hueston and Brett Hueston of The Aylmer Express in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas, Wednesday, Aug. 15, alleging the two journalists obstructed Ontario Provincial Police by refusing to obey orders to stop taking pictures and leave the scene of a fatal car’s plunge into Lake Erie on June 24, 2017.

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers, including Elgin OPP Commander Inspector Brad Fishleigh, insisted under questioning from defence lawyer Gord Cudmore that while “freedom of expression” was protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, “freedom of the press” wasn’t enshrined in that document, and had limits.

However, after Insp. Fishleigh concluded his testimony, Judge Glen Donald read from the Charter, and it specifically mentioned “freedom of the press and other media of communications” as being protected.

He also noted that he offered that information for the public’s education, and doing so was not an indication that he had already decided the case.

The prosecution rested its case at the end of the day, and the trial is to resume with the defence on Monday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 p.m.

