Port Bruce temporary bridge opening Monday, Aug. 20

A temporary bridge reconnecting Port Bruce south of Catfish Creek with the rest of Malahide Township will open to the public at the end of Monday afternoon, Aug. 20.

Elgin Administrator Julie Gonyou made the announcement at a county council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in part, she said, to counter social media rumours the crossing would open Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Monday opening will come two days too late for the 400 to 500 bicyclists in the annual 3 Port Tour of the area this Saturday, Aug. 18, who usually lunch in Wonnacott Park adjacent to the Port Bruce harbour.

Instead, they’ll take their meal break at Rush Creek Wines on Jamestown Line west of Imperial Road.

