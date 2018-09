The second annual Ken Schlimme Memorial Poker Run motorcycle ride attracted 107 riders on Saturday, Sept. 1. Sponsored by Kendall Motor Oil and Dave Green Custom Cycle, the ride raised money for the Aylmer Optimist Club. Registration was at the Optimist Clubhouse on Queen Street in Aylmer and the riders’ last stop was at Cy’s Bowling Lanes and Lounge for refreshments and entertainment by the band Straight Up. (AE/Craig Bradford)