Spitfires blanked by the Irish

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires goaltender Avery Hartwick looked up in disgust after giving up the first goal of what turned out to be a 5-0 shutout loss to the Lucan Irish during the Aylmer hockey club’s home opener at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday evening, Sept. 15. Hartwick faced 38 shots in the loss when the Spitfires couldn’t get much going offensively with their 27 shots on Irish netminder Kyle Morning who picked up the shutout. The Spitfires have three road games at Exeter, Thamesford and Dorchester before their next home game on Saturday, Sept. 29 versus Mount Brydges, puck drop at 7:15 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)