Giguere, Lewis upset Malahide incumbents

Most of Malahide council will look the same when sworn into office for a new term in December, with two exceptions.

In the municipal election Monday, Oct. 22, newcomer Dominique Giguere with 1,219 votes swept into the deputy mayor’s office, with incumbent Jim Jenkins getting 498 votes and Paul Faulds, a former deputy mayor, 348.

And in Ward 4, challenger Scott Lewis upset incumbent Councillor Mark Wales 296-183.

In Ward 1, incumbent Cr. Mark Widner easily retained his seat, with a 439-135 victory over George Steenbergen.

In Ward 3, incumbent Cr. Rick Cerna squeaked by challenger Emily Phillimore 169-158.

In Ward 5, incumbent Cr. Chester Glinski defeated newcomer Kevin Ferguson 241-212.

Mayor David Mennill and Ward 2 Cr. Max Moore, both incumbents, were previously acclaimed.