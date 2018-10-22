Mary French is Aylmer’s new mayor after she defeated Ann Laur in the Monday, Oct. 22 municipal election.

Mayor-elect French, who is the current deputy mayor, won the race with 911 votes compared to current Councillor Laur’s 545 votes.

Current Cr. Sheri Andrews was elected as Aylmer’s new deputy mayor by winning the race over former Mayor Jack Couckuyt.

Cr. Andrews received 822 votes compared with Mr. Couckuyt’s 639.

First time candidate Tom Charlton topped the councillor candidates with 863 votes.

Also elected to councillor seats were current Cr. Pete Barbour (794 votes) and Cr. Arthur Oslach (700 votes).

First time candidates Jamie Chapman (692 votes) and Mary Hamm (690 votes) took the other two councillor positions.

The unofficial results were released shortly before 9 p.m. on election night.

Read more about election night in the local races in Aylmer, Malahide, Bayham, Central Elgin and for school board trustee in the Wednesday, Oct. 24 print edition of The Aylmer Express.