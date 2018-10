Rainey Weisler was elected as deputy mayor and Valerie Donnell as Ward 1 councillor in the Bayham municipal election Monday, Oct. 22.

Ms. Weisler with 551 votes bested fellow deputy mayor candidates Cindy Stewart with 393 and Roger James with 142.

In Ward 1, Ms. Donnell garnered 214 votes to 196 for Norm Hughes.

Current Cr. Ed Ketchabaw was acclaimed as mayor, Dan Froese as Ward 2 councillor and Susan Chilcott as Ward 3 councillor.